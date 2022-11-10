Featured Pets: Puppies

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Here, at the Springfield Humane Society, we have seven adorable large mix breed puppies longing for families to call their very own. We have two males and five females. We are not sure of their mix, but, man, are they cute. We are open by appointment only. Go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. Please join us on Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for our annual Holiday Bazaar here at the shelter. Shop for lots of great holiday items and help the homeless animals.