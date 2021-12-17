Featured Pets: Leah and Loki

Leah and Loki are looking for a Christmas miracle. Leah is 7 years old and Loki is her 6-year-old son. They are looking for a home together. They are very well behaved and know many tricks. They have lived with children and will enjoy having a family to love again. Due to kind donors their adoption fee is reduced for the pair! If you can give these two amazing dogs a home, fill out an application on our website or call for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org