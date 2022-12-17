Featured Pets: Kelly and Lynn

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Kelly and Lynn are five month old spayed lop mixes looking for an indoor home together. They are friendly girls that love their veggies, and if adopted before Christmas they promise to share their carrots with Rudolph. To make this a hoppy holiday for them we have reduced their adoption fee for the pair. These sweet girls deserve a loving home to grow up in. To adopt them go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application or call 802-885-3997 for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org