FEATURED PETS: Chucky and McCheesy

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Chucky and McCheesy are two adorable, hairless rats looking for a loving home together. These boys were found abandoned in an apartment. They are friendly and will go with their cage. A kind donor has paid their adoption fee. To adopt this duo go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out a rabbit application, as we do not have one for rats. Include any rat experience on the application or call 802-885-3997 for more information. We also have a bonded pair of three-month-old sister lop mix bunnies seeking an indoor home together.