Featured Pet: Zappa

My name’s Zappa, and I’m a 6-year-old neutered male German Shepherd. My previous home had to make a few adjustments so I find myself at Lucy Mackenzie. I was adopted briefly, but things didn’t work out as best as we had all hoped, so I have come back here again.

Admittedly, I’m a little hesitant around new people but warm up quickly. During my short stay here, I’ve learned how much I really do like being around people. I enjoy affection and love a good walk outside in the sunshine.

I am currently taking a few medications, nothing major, and they’ve made such a difference in my life. Now that I’m feeling like my best self, my greatest hope is to find my forever home. So, if you have love in your heart for a deserving guy who is sure to keep a smile on your face and don’t mind keeping me on my path to health, please call today to learn more.

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org