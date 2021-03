This handsome bunny is William. William is a 1- to 2-year-old lop mix. He came from a place that had a lot of rabbits so he will need a patient owner who will work with his shyness. He will settle into your arms for small cuddle sessions so with time he should trust his owner. William was caged with several other rabbits and would most likely enjoy having another bunny to live with. William is neutered.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org