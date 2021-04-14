Featured Pet: Weasley

Weasley is a 5 month old Manx kitten that is looking for a loving family. After making the trip to Vermont from Georgia, Weasley is enjoying his time in the community cat room with his new kitty friends. It is unknown at this moment if Weasley is good with dogs, but he is young, so adjusting to one should be easier. This handsome gentleman definitely has spunk and is fast as lightening. He would do best in a home with another confident cat, so that he has a playmate and another kitty to show him the ropes. Catching Weasley is sometimes hard, but once you do, he will melt into your arms and enjoys being held like a baby! He would be best suited for a home without young kids, but older, cat savvy kids would be fine. Do you think you can welcome this southern gentleman into your heart and home?

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org