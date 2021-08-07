Ball chaser seeks ball thrower! Turnip is a 2-year-old lab mix that was in a high intake shelter in Georgia. He is a very sweet boy that walks well on a leash, loves people and food, and of course his most favorite thing to do is chase tennis balls! He does well with most dogs and cats. He would love a fenced-in yard to run around in and a family to love. For more information on Turnip, call us at 802-885-3997. If you would like to adopt him, please go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org