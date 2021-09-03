Thatcher is a tall, slender, and handsome 1-year-old kitty. He is a very curious boy who loves to explore the great outdoors; and if he had a feline buddy to accompany him, he would be even happier! Don’t have another cat? Thatcher has made many feline friends while here, so why not adopt two? To come meet this sweet boy and some of his friends, please go to our website and fill out a cat application or call 802-885-3997 for more information. We are open by appointment only.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org