Featured Pet: Romie

My name’s Romie, and I’m a 3-year-old spayed mixed breed. This is my second visit to Lucy Mackenzie. When I was a young puppy, I was a transferred from a southern shelter. I love going for walks and playing outside. I have lots of energy to spare and would probably do best in a home without young children or cats; they have a lot of energy too, and it can get me all wound up. However, if you are an active person and are looking for a hiking or running buddy, look no farther – I’m your girl! So, if you have room in your home and heart for a young canine full of zest for life – please call today to learn more!

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 VT Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org