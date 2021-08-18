Featured Pet: Pollywog

My name’s Pollywog, and I’m a 2-year-old spayed female. Just like a little tadpole, I tend to go where the waters of life flow and that’s how I’ve found myself at Lucy Mackenzie. My journey up until arriving here has left me a little on the cautious side; but with love, stability, and patience, I will no doubt come around. I am a quiet girl, enjoying peace and serenity. Just think of a frog calmly enjoying a sunny day while lying about on a lily pad. That’s me – soaking in the sun’s rays and relaxing away from life’s chaos! So, if you are a soft soul seeking a furry companion to enjoy life’s stillness and tranquility, please call today to learn more!

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org