Featured Pet – Peyton

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Peyton is a beautiful two-year-old Caliby looking for a loving home. Peyton adores people and seems to enjoy dogs, but is not always happy to be around other cats. She loves attention and will rub all over your legs begging for some pets. Peyton will be the PURRfect family pet! To adopt Peyton go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. We are currently open by appointment only. We have a cat only spay and neuter clinic on July 21. Call 802-885-3997 to prepay and sign up. For more information call or check out events on our Facebook page.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org