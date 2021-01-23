Featured Pet: Peanut

My name’s Peanut, and I’m a 12-year-old spayed female rat terrier mix. My previous home had a major life change, and they were no longer able to care for me, so I am now residing at Lucy Mackenzie for the time being. It’s an interesting change, to say the least, and I’m adjusting very well.

I’m making friends with the wonderful staff here and going for walks with them is one of my favorite activities, especially after the beautiful snow falls. I might be a little on the older side, but I still have a lot of pep in my step so don’t let my age fool you! My one wish is that my forever home is just around the corner and is a loving, quiet refuge to spend my golden years basking in attention. If you’ve been looking for a sweet canine companion to fill your days with love, please call to learn more about me!

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org