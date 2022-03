Mittens is a beautiful two-year-old sweetheart. Mittens does very well with her feline roommate. She is FIV positive, but her only restriction is she needs to be an indoor only cat. We had a kind person cover her adoption fee. For more information on Mittens call 802-885-3997. We are open by appointment only. We are having a cat spay and neuter clinic on April 19, call to prepay and signup.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org