Featured Pet of the Week: Micah

Micah is a gorgeous, one-year-old Maine Coon mix. This handsome guy was found as a stray kitty, but was not claimed by an owner. Micah loves food and love from human friends. We have noticed that Micah may be best as an only kitty, as he is not enjoying the company of other cats or dogs yet here at the shelter. He was found outside, so Micah may enjoy exploring the great outdoors again in his new home, but he could also be just content to be an indoor only kitty, with some time. If you are interested in adopting this sweet and stunning boy as your only pet, please visit our webpage to submit an adoption application. Once approved, we would set up an appointment to meet Micah and adopt.

Please contact your vet prior to submitting your application, so they are aware we will be calling.

Adoption Fee: SPONSORED

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org