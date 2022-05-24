Featured Pet of the Week: Dogs

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Summer is a very busy time for many people with graduations and vacations and sadly this means adoptions tend to be a bit slow. We have a kennel filled with awesome dogs and puppies who long for a family to love. To help make this happen, for the rest of May we are taking $50 off their adoption fees. Dogs and puppies can be seen on our Facebook page or www.Petfinder.com. Join us at the shelter on May 28-29 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for our annual Memorial Day yard sale. If you have things to donate (no books, clothes, or glassware) contact Anne at 802-376-2663.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org