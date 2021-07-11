Featured Pet: Oakley

My name’s Oakley, and I’m an 8-year-old spayed hound mix. My life has changed quite a bit recently, but it’s never stopped me from smiling. I’m currently residing at Lucy Mackenzie now after things at my previous home needed some adjusting – nothing of my own fault. I am a happy girl with a lot of spirit. I enjoy long walks and playing in the sun. I have a lot of energy and some even mistake me for a young pup. But even with all that activity, I like a good snuggle on the couch, too. I am daydreaming about my finding my forever home, perhaps a home where I am the only dog and I can spend my golden years pampered and adored. If I sound like the girl that could fill the void in your heart and home, please call today to learn more about me!

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org