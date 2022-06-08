Featured pet: Mousse

Meet Mousse. This handsome boy was born on March 4. He is the last puppy from his litter and is so sad being alone! Cupcake, his mother, is about 45-50 pounds, but we do not know who dad is. This wonderful boy is very sweet, affectionate, and will be a great addition to any home. To apply to adopt, please visit our webpage to fill out an adoption application. We schedule appointments with approved homes only. We will give first option to our pre-approved applicants, so please contact us if interested.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org