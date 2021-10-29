Featured Pet: Faith

My name’s Faith, and I’m an 8-month-old spayed pitbull mix. Do you like to have fun? Because I’m all about fun and adventure! I’m a pretty bubbly gal. I must admit I am working on my manners – it’s just so hard for me to not get excited by Everything!

I love to play – sometimes a bit too much. I would probably do best in a home with older kids who are a bit more dog savvy. Sometimes, I just need to take it down a notch. I would also probably do best in a home without any kitties but I might not mind a dog companion.

Most importantly, I just hope to find my forever home – a place similar to here with routine and structure to help me grow and flourish but alongside my very own family. So, if you have room in heart, as well as a bit of patience for an exuberant love like me, please call today to learn more.

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org