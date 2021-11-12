Featured Pet: Echo

My name’s Echo, and I’m a 4-and-half-year-old neutered male. I came to Lucy Mackenzie after my last home sadly had to return me due to circumstances that were beyond everybody’s control. I miss them but look forward to finding my new family and new home now.

I’m super sweet and also super social! I love to get up close to people and just brush myself up against them – especially when I gently need to remind them that it’s suppertime! Oh, and I also love to snuggle.

I’m good with children and dogs. So, if you’re looking for a super lovable and super cute feline companion to bring into your life, heart, and home, why not come in and meet me today!

Lucy McKenzie Humane Society

4832 Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org