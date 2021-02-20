Featured Pet: Connor

Connor is a 6-7-year-old kitty that is very shy but is making strides daily. He loves treats, bum scratches, and chin scratches. Connor is FIV-positive and will need to be an indoor-only cat. His ideal environment would be quiet and calm, and one that will give him all the love and time to settle.

Connor’s adoption fee has been covered by a kind donor. Do you think that you can give Connor the home that he deserves? For more information on Connor or his FIV condition, please call 802-885-3997. If you would like to adopt Connor, go to www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. Vermont residents only.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org