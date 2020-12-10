Featured Pet: Chance

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Are you an experience dog owner that loves obedience training and watching a dog blossom into the perfect companion? Chance is here waiting for someone just like you to love! Chance is a 2-year-old mixed breed. He is doing very well with obedience training and, with his love of food, is easy to work with. He needs a pet-free home and with an owner that is home most of the time. If this handsome boy sounds like the dog for you, give us a call at 802-885-3997 or go onto our website www.spfldhumane.org to fill out an application. We are currently only adopting to Vermont residents.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org