Featured Pet: Cats!

If you are looking for a feline friend, we have several waiting to love you! We have 31 cats that came from a single home. These kitties range in age, most are adults and there are no young kittens. Some are very social and others are a little more reserved, but all deserve to have a furever loving home. To adopt one of these amazing kitties, please go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. Once approved, we will set up a time for you to come meet all our wonderful cats! Due to Covid-19, we are only adopting to Vermont residents at this time.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org