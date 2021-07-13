Featured Pet: Cats

Now is the time to add a cat to your home as we just took in 44 cats and kittens from some very full shelters in Georgia. These felines are all sweet and ready to be yours. We have a tripod, a declawed cat, and even one missing a leg. If you would like to come see these amazing cats, go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. Once approved, we will set up a time for you to come meet everyone. If you have any questions, call us at 802-885-3997.

