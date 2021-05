Looking for some bunny to love? We have two litters, totaling 11 furry cuties, of lopped-eared house bunnies born March 27. They are a bit bigger and ears are starting to flop since these photos were taken. They can go to their furever homes starting May 22. If you are interested in one or more, please fill out an application on our website.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org