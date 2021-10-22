Featured Pet: Bruno

Bruno is one of several dogs that recently came to Springfield Humane Society from Arkansas; and though they all deserve a home, Bruno has been waiting over a year for his!

Bruno knows sit, enjoys walks, loves to cuddle, and is dog-friendly, making him the perfect dog. We know he will not wait a year in our shelter to find a home. If you want to be the lucky person to adopt him, call or fill out an application on our website. We are open by appointment only.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org