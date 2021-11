Bo is a handsome 1- to 2-year-old energetic chocolate lab mix. This sweet dog, friendly boy loves to go for walks and chase balls. If you love the energy and sweetness of a lab, you must come meet Bo. To come meet him, go to our website and fill out an application or call 802-885-3997 for more information. We are open by appointment only.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org