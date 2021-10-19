Featured Pet: Bella

My name’s Bella, and I’m a 6-year-old spayed pitbull mix. I arrived at Lucy Mackenzie after my home underwent some adjustments that had nothing due to me. The transition has been a little nerve-wracking at times, but I’m adjusting well and getting used to the routine here. Routines can be immensely helpful and I know it certainly provides me with a sense of security and confidence.

Aside from that, I’m making many new wonderful friends, and definitely coming out of my shell! My fondest hope now is to find my forever home – a family of my own and a place to call mine sounds peachy keen to me. I would probably do best in an environment with older dog-savvy kids. However, I don’t think I would mind living with cats – they seem interesting but, honestly, I have more important things to do like going for walkies or perhaps playing ball. And, another dog companion may be a nice addition as well, providing they like me too. So, if you have room in your heart and home for a reserved, loving gal like me, please call today to learn more.

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org