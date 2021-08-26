Featured Pet: Avril

My name’s Avril, and I’m a 1-year-old spayed female. I was found wandering the great outdoors by a kind citizen who brought me to Lucy Mackenzie. Shortly after arriving, I had a litter of kittens and all were given the cutest French names! They have all found wonderful homes and now it’s my turn to find my very own forever home. I can come across as a little shy at first, but I do warm up over time. I’m a quiet gal, looking to lead a calm and Zen lifestyle. So, if you’d like a furry roommate who will give you space, but also perhaps snuggle up in the night, please call today to learn more!

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org