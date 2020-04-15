COVID-19 likely to impact summer projects, budgets in Cavendish

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Selectboard had their first online meeting via Zoom Monday, April 13, which focused on how COVID-19 will likely impact the completion of town summer projects and the budget.

Several key summer town projects are currently in a holding pattern while impacts from the COVID-19 outbreak are being felt. Town paving projects, installation the EV Charging Station on the town green, replacement of the Meadowbrook Bridge, and completion of Depot Street Bridge have all been held up due to delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Depot Street Bridge is on hold while the governor continues to restrict all nonessential work from moving forward. The paving projects, EV charging station, and the Meadow Brook Bridge projects are being held up because of delays for site visits to help finalize requirements for companies answering to an RFP – request for proposal.

In addition, financial issues resulting from diminished or delayed tax revenue may also hamper any spending that falls outside of the town’s main operating budget. Town Manager Brendan McNamara said he’s confident that if restrictions are lifted by May 15, they will likely be in “good shape,” but if things are delayed into June and July, the impact on the town budget will be felt because of delayed or reduced tax payments.

Of particular concern are upcoming tax bills scheduled to go on in July. One option being considering is whether to waive all penalties and interest from anyone unable to pay timely. Board Members Mike Ripley and George Timko both expressed their support for that option. Another possibility is delaying the mailing of the tax bills until September, which would delay the payment deadlines as well. McNamara said they were gathering as much information as they can with new information coming in daily from the state and other agencies on various options. They will continue to discuss the matter in upcoming meetings.

Also impacting the grand list, several grievance hearings are scheduled for June 4 that will impact the amount of tax revenue to be collected.

In more positive news, a Cavendish COVID-19 team has been assembled with an extensive network of volunteers to help anyone in town in need of services including meal, groceries, or medication deliveries. Residents can contact the town office to coordinate those requests.

McNamara praised the communication efforts by Margo Caulfield who runs the town’s Facebook page and Cavendish Connects blog in helping disseminate important health and services information. He also commended Singleton’s General Store, Neal’s Restaurant, and Outer Limits Brewing for their efforts.

The CCCA Summer Concert Series will move forward with six concerts to be scheduled Wednesday evenings 6-8 p.m. from July 1 through Aug. 5. Any changes or cancellations will be determined based on direction from local health organizations and the governor’s office as dates draw closer.

The next Cavendish Selectboard meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 11 via Zoom. Connection information will be available on the town’s website.