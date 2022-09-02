Coverage areas

REGION – Due to some confusion we’d like to clarify the decision to cut a few select towns including Belmont, Saxtons River, South Londonderry and Cuttingsville was not made lightly and we’re doing everything possible to continue serving those areas in what ways we can. We apologize for the confusion, and also for the delay in delivery this week which was beyond our control.

The following is a list of all of our drop locations, including towns that we also still mail to in-home:

The Vermont Journal

Belmont: Belmont General Store.

Cavendish: Pointe Hotel, Proctorsville; Singleton’s, Proctorsville.

Chester: Chester Hardware; Fullerton Inn; Smitty’s Market.

Londonderry: Londonderry Village Market.

Ludlow: Brewfest; Mary Davis.

Springfield: Retirement Home.

The Shopper

Ascutney: Downer’s Store.

Bellows Falls: Kokopelli’s.

Saxtons River: Saxtons River Market.

Springfield: Hospital; Jake’s Market; JC’s Deli; Retirement Home.

Walpole: Aumands.

Westminster: Allen Brothers.

Full editions of our paper can also be found online weekly, at www.vermontjournal.com.