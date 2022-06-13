Construction Updates, Week of June 13

Route 11 Paving: Milling of the roadway on the minor arterial portion of this project (in Springfield) is scheduled to continue next week. One lane alternating traffic will be required during milling operations. Expect delays.

Paving of the travel lanes along Route 11 between Chester and Springfield will continue throughout the week of June 13. It is anticipated that project areas requiring the Hot in Place paving process will be completed by the end of this week.

The Hot in Place recycling process involves heating the existing asphalt to soften and scarify it, and then mix this with a recycling agent that rejuvenates the asphalt. This rejuvenated asphalt is then placed and compacted back into the roadway, and paved over with a new lift of Bituminous Asphalt.

Once milling on the minor arterial portion of the project (in Springfield) has been completed, the contractor will mill Route 11 near the intersection with Route 103 (Pleasant Street) as well as the area between Bridge 57 and Bridge 60.

Guardrail operations along Route 11 will continue this week.

Sign installation along Route 11 will begin this week.

Motorists should expect one-way alternating traffic in the vicinity of active construction operations.

Bridge 57: Paving of the wearing course and the asphalt sidewalk began on Friday, June 10 and will be completed this week. Paving is dependent on weather and surface conditions.

Once paving has been completed, permanent line striping will occur. Line striping is currently scheduled for this week, weather permitting.

Any remaining sign installation and miscellaneous project clean-up will occur once paving has been completed.

Once paving and line striping have been completed, the temporary signals will be removed.

Bridge 60: (near Old Chester Road) Paving of the wearing course and the asphalt sidewalk began Friday, June 10 and will be completed this week. Paving is dependent on weather and surface conditions.

Once paving has been completed, permanent line striping will occur. Line striping is currently scheduled for this week, weather permitting.

Any remaining sign installation and miscellaneous project clean-up will occur once paving has been completed.

Once paving and line striping have been completed, the temporary signals will be removed.

Locations:

Bridge 57 is located approximately 1.25 miles to the west of the intersection of VT Route 106 and VT Route 11.

Bridge 60 is located near the Old Chester Rd. in the vicinity of the Edward Jones and the Magic Mushroom.

Route 11 paving limits begin at the intersection of VT Route 11 and VT Route 103 (Pleasant Street) in Chester, and continues for 6.6 miles to the intersection of VT 11 and VT 106 in Springfield.

The project begins again at the eastern Class 1 Town Highway limit, east of the VT-11 and Seavers Brook Road intersection, and continues easterly along VT-11 to its intersecting with US-5 South in Springfield.

Projected completion is Summer of 2022.

Route VT-100: Drivers can expect one-lane operations during construction (6 a.m. – 6 p.m.). Travel will be managed by flaggers.

Subcontractor FR Lafayette continued advancing guardrail replacement this week. This is anticipated to continue into the next week with the same two crews. Looking ahead, the early stages of paving work (milling) are anticipated to begin in late June.

The project is located on VT-100 in Plymouth between VT-100A and Route 4.

Projected completion is August, 2022.