Connecting online can be done with many different options

REGION – Restrictions in place due to COVID-19 pandemic is forcing self-isolation across the globe and people are turning to the ol’ World Wide Web for ways to stay in visual touch with friends and family. We’ve assembled a small list of some of the most popular platforms being used to stay in virtual touch. This is by no means a comprehensive list of all of the many options available.

Zoom. Probably the platform that’s gotten the most attention recently is Zoom. This is a cloud-based platform and seemingly the preferred choice for educators and town offices in our area. Zoom is best for large group or workplace video conferencing and has several options for how you view the call including the tiled view. The number of participants allowed is extensive and the service is free if you limit the time to under 40 minutes. It also works across all devices. The platform also allows for recording the meeting and screen sharing. Participants can also break out into smaller meetings, and there is a digital white board feature.

There have been several incidents of hacking on the platform, but Zoom has made several security changes allowing hosts to lock meetings and remove participants.

Microsoft Teams is another video conferencing platform that is easily scheduled through Outlook. This platform also allows for a huge attendance, screen sharing and recording, and other features similar to Zoom. It also works across all devices.

Google Hangouts Meet is now being rebranded and is called Google Meet. Up to 250 participants can be accommodated. This is an independent part of G Suite. Google has instituted many safety and privacy measures in answer to hacking concerns to help set it apart from Zoom. It’s free to participate if have a Google account. To host, low monthly cost to start with tiered pricing that includes more features and audience numbers. It works across all devices. Google Hangouts Chat is still a separate part of this universe.

GotoMeeting works for audiences up to 100 participants. It works across all devices. This platform has encryption and extensive security with optional passwords.

Skype, which is owned Microsoft, is bundled with Windows so it’s an easy choice for a Windows user but also works well with Macs and mobile devices. All you need to do is establish a free Skype account, which is pretty common. Participants are limited to 50, although there is a Skype Business platform that offers more. Also allows file sharing and screen sharing easily. A couple alternatives to Skype that are worth exploring are Viber and WeChat.

For smaller groups, there are several video options that may be dictated depending on your device or certain applications. For example if you’re communicating with Facebook friends, Facebook Messenger is an easy choice. This platform allows for up to six participants to be seen at once although more can participate.

For Apple-to-Apple calls, Face Time is a seamless option and lets you add up to 31 people. Google Duo is ideal for Android to Android calling but also allows for iOS devices as well, making it a little more flexible than Face Time, but the number of participants is limited to 12.

WhatsApp is another free, Facebook-owned option, but it differs from Facebook Messenger in some key ways primarily in data protection and number of participants. All WhatsApp messages and call data are protected with end-to-end encryption, which means they can only be read or accessed by the people in the conversation. The number of participants is limited to four people.

A few platforms in particular might be another option for families and friend groups who are interested in gathering virtually to play games rather than just chat.

Discord was primarily developed to bring together people around gaming and is described as a gamer’s version of Skype. Users can join a chat they’ve been invited to or move between existing chat groups playing different games. The platform has recently increased their screen share limit from 10 to 50.

Houseparty is another game-friendly platform that good for up to six users. In addition to video face timing, Houseparty’s addition of ready-to-launch quizzes and games adds a little more fun into a virtual gathering, which is great for friends and families who want to do a little more than just chat with each other.

This list is just a small sampling of the many platforms, apps, and programs available online to help keep in touch with family and friends. Each may have their pluses and minuses but all can help everyone keep in touch during this challenging time.