Collateral beauty brings restoration to Stone Hearth Inn and the Muscoe family

CHESTER, Vt. – The new owners of The Stone Hearth Inn are embarking on their new adventure to restore and re-open the renamed “Stone Hearth Inn and Eatery” as a way for their family to heal after the sudden loss of husband and father, Nick Mustoe at the age of 49.

Vicky Mustoe, who herself is a seasoned property manager from Florida, and her children professional chef Connor, professional baker Georgia, and innkeeper-in-training Edward, have embarked on their new journey to restore the former Chester inn to its original glory as part of a family project to keep their family together as they continue to mend.

According to Vicky, it was the children who approached her with the idea to run an inn all together. As it was approaching two years since their father had passed, they all agreed it was time for a change and the kids, though they are well into adulthood, wanted to be together.

They set their sights on a way to get back to a simpler life. Georgia had always liked Vermont and is a skier who would like to learn to snowboard. Also, they all missed the seasons.

Having a son and daughter who are both graduates of the Culinary Institute of America focused the family on a property that included a restaurant. Edward, the youngest of the three at 20-years-old, will take on the management, marketing, and maintenance side of running an inn under Vicky’s tutelage.

The new inn is currently undergoing extensive renovations, with restoration as a focus. “I want to bring her back to what she should be originally,” said Vicky. The family has discovered that the original hardwood floor is underneath the other flooring and will be bringing the original floors back to life. The kitchen renovations will be updated to include bread ovens and other improvements that dovetail with their culinary expertise.

The décor will also revert to a Victorian style with twists for modern comfort, according to Vicky. The Inn will function as a true bed and breakfast, with fresh pastries and breakfast offered daily to guests.

The bar will be renovated into more of a counter space, although beer, wine, and some “spiked drinks” will be offered. They will be open for lunch and dinner with “a very casual and friendly dining area,” and are planning to expand outside with a back deck and additional seating.

The changing menu will reflect farm-to-table available produce with Connor taking the reins in the kitchen. Georgia will be working side-by-side with Connor, focusing on fresh baked pastries and breads, many of which may also be available for sale on a small scale. With their focus on the kitchen and culinary arts, the family plans to offer travel packages that include cooking and baking lessons, led either by themselves or guest chefs.

Vicky is excited for whatever comes next and was pleased to see that the red cardinals, which she identified as a sign from Nick, had followed them to Vermont, making an appearance on New Year’s Day. Nick’s former “power desk” is also in place in the office, for both Connor and Georgia’s use, another reminder for the family.

“For me, it’s an exciting adventure and project but also for me, it’s giving these kids purpose to carry on especially after losing their father,” Vicky said.

“We’re super excited and with each step we’re doing it’s getting better and better,” she said.

The family expects the inn to be ready for a grand opening sometime in March.