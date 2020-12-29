Christmas Day flooding caused road closure and town-wide damage

CAVENDISH, Vt. – A week after Cavendish received nearly four feet of snow, warm temperatures and nearly two inches of rain over a two-day period resulted in Christmas Day flooding throughout Cavendish and Proctorsville, the worst of which caused the closure of Cavendish Gulf Road for two days.

According to Cavendish Town Manager Brendan McNamara, nearly every road throughout Cavendish and Proctorsville experienced some kind of water damage ranging from shoulders washing out to the extensive flooding and complete road washout on Cavendish Gulf Road.

Proctorsville Fire Department also helped move snow and clear drains along Route 131 to prevent damage from accumulating water.

McNamara praised the Cavendish road crew for their tireless dedication throughout the last several weeks. “From four feet of snow to this flooding event, they have been working basically nonstop. Honestly, I’m at a loss for words…I am beyond grateful for their dedication to the town.”

Cavendish Gulf Road is now completely restored and has been reopened since Sunday, Dec. 27.