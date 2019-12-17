Chiefs discuss staffing struggles with Selectboard at budget workshop

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Selectboard and its newly appointed Budget Advisory Committee met with the Police and Fire Department chiefs during the Selectboard’s regular meeting Dec. 9 to hear about and address each department’s financial priorities.

Police Chief Mark Fountain said his first issue is with staffing. The department hired a full-time certified officer who is almost ready to complete field training, but that still leaves five vacant positions, which Fountain said impacts functionality. Because it is hard to find qualified officers, over the past few months the department has expanded its social media platform to attract new applicants. Fountain said high vacancies is a system-wide problem right now in other police departments.

Fountain also asked the Selectboard to consider the purchase of Guardian Tracking software that will make performance logs and employee evaluations easier. The State Police held a demonstration of the software they have been using for a few years and are happy with this program that replaces a manual, handwritten review, which Fountain says is time-consuming. To document work performance issues with this new system, the supervisor enters the program, sends and reads information, acknowledges it, and responds in real time. The cost savings is in the manpower.

Chief Fountain also said department portable radios and computers are aging, and he proposes upgrades to both. He said some of the portable radios are eight years old and have had to go out for costly repairs. During a shooting incident at the Holiday Inn last January, Fountain said his dispatcher could not communicate with the officers at the scene because of problems with the radios. Fountain added that two computers failed this year and the department had to purchase replacements, and, as of January, Windows 7 will no longer support security updates.

The Selectboard spoke with Fountain about vehicle replacement, which is presently on a one-and-a-half vehicle per year track, which means if one is purchased the first year, there is a carryover next year and the department can buy two. After 100,000 miles, there is a high maintenance cost issue, Fountain said, as the vehicles are heavily used and abused during their life.

When the front-line vehicles begin to show age, they are rotated to the back line for low priority uses such as court appearances. The Selectboard asked Fountain to document the details of the vehicles on a printout that will include each vehicle, its age, use, mileage, and whether it is a front-line or back-line vehicle, and the Chief agreed. The budget for each vehicle is between $35,000 and $36,000, which includes the extended warranty and the vehicle equipment gets transferred from the older cars to the new ones.

The Budget Advisory Committee members had questions for Fountain about regular pay, overtime pay, and staffing. Fountain said he is presently down six regular officers, which includes the new officer who is not in the field yet, and he is using out-of-area officers as part-timers, which increases that line item. He said because of the staffing shortage, the regular pay line item should be higher than it is, but the overtime budget was overspent.

When he was asked about lighted speed signs and if there was a plan to purchase new ones, Fountain said there is no money in the budget for the signs, and they are expensive. He said the sign located on Chester Road was awarded by the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, but it is older and needed to be retrofitted. He said there is a chance, but no guarantee, that the program might offer another opportunity.

Chief Russell Thompson of the Fire Department echoed Chief Fountain’s statement that manpower problems are systemic in departments across the region, and said he, too, is struggling with staffing issues. He has 16 on-call firefighters, but they do not all answer calls because most have full-time jobs. Thompson said three to five responders answer a fire call. Although his department has a low turnover, Thompson said some of his paramedics and firefighters may eventually leave the department. He would like to get someone into the 18-month class to be ready to fill any future retirements.

Thompson said the Fire Department needs a new roof, and there is water in the building. He is pushing the replacement of a fire truck out for one year in order to pay for the roof and said that doesn’t scare him one bit. He said he could get 20 to 25 years out of a fire truck because his department has good maintenance performance. The new roof should last 25 years, and it will have a diesel exhaust system built in. Thompson said the department also needs to replace the server; and although they have managed a temporary fix to the back door, it will need to be replaced as well.

Non-emergency transport is a new line item this year. Thompson said 23% of calls in Springfield are Medicaid patient calls, which is a high number, and the department is losing money. He added though, that the department no longer has to pay for Narcan as the state is distributing the overdose drug.

Thompson said he has tried to keep a zero-based business, but he had a frozen budget for 10 weeks last year. Now through January, he will spend money he couldn’t spend during the freeze. Thompson said there has been a change in mutual aid plans, and he would like to bring in five or six communities to drill with his department. He said the paramedic and firefighter care to customers is amazing, and he is proud of his people. What used to be done only in the emergency room is now being done in the field.

At this, the first of three workshops, the Selectboard also heard from the Planning and Assessor’s Department. A second workshop was held Thursday, Dec. 12 with the following town departments on the agenda: Senior Center, Parks and Recreation, Library, Public Works, Town Clerk, and Town Manager. The third workshop is scheduled for Jan. 13 with an option for a fourth to be held Jan. 16, only if the Selectboard has not concluded its business.