Chester’s public safety building hosts an official open house

CHESTER, Vt. – Chester’s Fire, Ambulance, and Police departments hosted an open house at their new public safety building on Sunday, welcoming approximately 150 Chester residents to tour the new facility, meet and mingle with Chester’s first responders, and enjoy free barbecue.

The handsome 15,000-square-foot building on Pleasant Street houses Chester’s Fire Department, Ambulance Service, and Police Department under one roof. It’s also the result of over 10 years of planning, along with the approval of a $4.77 million bond by Chester taxpayers, which will also help finance an extensive renovation of the town garage. Construction of the public safety building was completed in just under a year.

Four large garage bays house the fire trucks and various other rescue vehicles and a bulk of the gear. Behind that area is an additional equipment room, spacious kitchen and gathering room, large training room, and several offices that flow into the ambulance service area that has their own vehicle bay and offices. The Police Station, though attached, is completely separate from the rest of the building and requires entry through their front doors.

Lee Gustafson, Chester Selectboard member and Chairman of the building committee, gave the dedication saying, “This building serves as a focal point of pride in our community, a beacon that is unique in Chester that is part of our town’s commitment to serve and protect our citizens to provide a place of refuge for those who are seeking shelter or help.”

He also thanked the many people involved in the project including Russell Construction, Centerline Architects, the many craftspeople who worked in the building, Scott Wunderle for landscaping, Chester’s emergency personnel, the town highway crew, the Selectboard, and Town Manager Julie Hance. He specifically praised Hance for “working for ways to stay within budget during a global pandemic that caused uncertainty at every turn.”

Fire Chief Matt Wilson said that the new space is designed well, allowing for plenty of room between their many trucks, vehicles, and gear as well as providing separate office space, which until now was his kitchen table at home. Although he said they have always had good morale, the new space is a huge confidence booster for emergency personnel, offering a comfortable place for them to gather.

The new training room will also serve as a draw for regional and state classes. “When you’re inviting other towns to the area, this is something to be proud of,” he said.