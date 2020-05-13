CHESTER, Vt. – Chester Town Manager Julie Hance provided encouraging updates on ongoing town projects and COVID-19 safety measures and talked extensively about promising budget considerations, during the May 6 Selectboard meeting via Zoom.

Of particular note, Hance discussed at length the many possibilities she was considering in both this year and next year’s budget to help Chester through this challenging financial time. Her efforts spanned from looking at bundling insurances together, holding off on purchasing any capital items until tax revenue starts to come in, anticipated savings on lower asphalt numbers, changes to financing for needed town vehicles, realizing cost savings of $10,000 for each new truck simply by not painting truck bodies “Chester blue,” and realizing a savings of approximately $100K by eliminating a position in the town office through redistributed office tasks among current employees. For 2021, she plans to start each budget category at zero to look at costs differently to realize savings by not just repeating old patterns. One option specifically mentioned was the possibility of hiring a full-time town mechanic, which could help realize savings in maintenance costs across department and also extend the life of town vehicles.

Several board members expressed their appreciation of her efforts including Jeff Holden, board member and head of Chester’s Water Department, who said that every department head is encouraged by the discussions and that there are a lot of good ideas being brought forward.

Bids for the Emergency Services Building have been received with lower than expected numbers, which could result in significant savings on the project. The town and the project managers will meet May 12 to look at the bids and make decisions on moving forward.

The town gravel project is moving forward but will not result in any gravel extraction this year. Wetland delineation work has delayed the process somewhat. Slight modifications to the pit design were done and sent to complete the Act 250 application. Assuming they will have a permit by early summer, they will begin clearing land and constructing the road. If that happens, they would likely be ready to extract gravel next spring.

Public works employees who were out on furlough are now back to work with COVID-19 safety measures in place including OSHA training, mask usage, and daily temperature checks. All those precautions are happening for police, fire, and town office officials as well. The recreation department can start operating more freely although no baseball season will be happening.

According to Hance, possible grant programs may be available soon through federal stimulus funding for infrastructure projects. She has been working with department heads to be ready to fill out applications. For Chester, funding could be ideal for public safety building and town garage. Hance’s goal is that the projects be shovel ready by July, hoping to save money on backend through the stimulus funding that would go toward repayment of Emergency Services Building bond passed last year.

Hance’s plans for town tax dollars for school payments are moving forward. She plans to stretch school payments through June 2021, each month reflecting town tax payments received, with all payments completed by June. Both Hance and Board Chairman Arne Jonynas said that it was hard to know how affected Chester might be by tax delinquency until tax season comes around. Chester town tax payments are due in September.

The board approved a request by Chester Townscapes to place a memorial bench next to the tomb in the Chester Cemetery in honor of longtime resident Suzy Forlie, who died in April. Donations are being accepted by Chester Townscapes for the project. Forlie served on many Chester civic organizations including Chester Townscapes.

Jason Tostrup from Free Range Restaurant and Scott Blair from Southern Pie have requested permission to place picnic tables on the green in front of their establishments in anticipation of loosening restrictions from the governor’s office on restaurants who are able to serve food in outdoor locations. The request was for four to five tables, spaced 20 feet apart with signs for distancing guidelines.

The board expressed their support for the idea in general as a temporary measure. However, the board requested a detailed outline of the request which should include who pays for the tables, how they will be maintained and cleaned, and who would be responsible for trash removal.

Jonynas stressed that long-term, the master plan for the town was to maintain the green to restore its old character, reiterating this would be a temporary measure.

Holden wanted to clarify some questions he’s received concerning the water and sewer bills. He was concerned that some folks felt that they would not be responsible for the base usage rates. Holden wanted to clarify that there is not any forgiveness of the debt for those billed services and only interest and penalties might be waved but only if a resident petitioned the town. Jonynas confirmed that the town would be accommodating to set up payment schedules, if necessary, on case-by-case basis.

Ed Grossman, a trustee for the Whiting Library Board, submitted a request for the town to provide additional salary for two library employees that they can use toward health insurance. After a lengthy discussion, which included whether library employees were considered town employees, the board indicated that they might be willing to meet the library trustees halfway towards additional compensation. Hance and Grossman agreed to meet and come up with a plan for the board to consider.

The next Selectboard meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.