Chester to proceed with final architectural drawings for Yosemite Firehouse

CHESTER, Vt. – After initial organizational duties where Arne Jonynas was once again appointed as chairman, Heather Chase was reaffirmed as vice chair, and Leigh Dakin was designated as clerk, the Chester Selectboard spent the majority of their March 3 meeting discussing next steps for ongoing restoration of the Yosemite Firehouse.

Chester Town Manager Julie Hance updated the board with her recommendation that the town step back this year to have final architectural construction drawings done before moving forward with any other changes to the 1879 historic firehouse, which will cost approximately $15,000. The town had budgeted $20,000 for upgrades to the building so they have the money for the expense.

Hance said that with a historic building the only way to receive grant funding was through historical preservation grants, which require final construction drawings specifically with an architect that specializes in historic buildings. Hance is working with Geoff Metcalfe from Keefe & Wesner Architectural Design who specializes in historic restorations.

The board supported Hance’s reassignment of the budgeted funds for the project with Jonynas saying that the final drawings would “cover everything we have to worry about: structure, outside, grounds, floodplain, all of it.” Lack of the final drawings has hampered restoration efforts in the past.

In other news, board member Jeff Holden told the board the American Legion was set to reopen on the upcoming Sunday after being closed for seven months. The Legion will be following the appropriate state Health Department guidelines.

The next Chester Selectboard meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 17 at 6 p.m.