CHESTER, Vt. – The town of Chester honored David Pisha with an open house and luncheon to mark his retirement at the Chester Town Hall Friday, March 6, which was also the final day of his tenure.

Chester residents streamed in throughout the afternoon to enjoy the catered lunch and wish Pisha well. Although there was no formal presentation, there were several gifts on display for Pisha, including a framed Nancy Ball print depicting the town of Chester, several bonsai trees, and a gift certificate.

Chester Selectboard members Arne Jonynas and Heather Chase are currently in negotiations with Brenda Fox-Howard from Maine as the new town manager. Until negotiations are finalized, Assistant Town Manager Julie Hance is running the office.

Pisha said he had no immediate plans, but his retirement now frees him and wife Cindy to pursue travel.