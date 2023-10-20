Chester Selectboard holds health hearing, continues discussions

CHESTER, Vt. – The Wednesday, Oct. 18 meeting of the Chester Selectboard opened with a public hearing concerning the potential issuance of a health order on a property on Potash Brook Road, which appeared to be in violation of a number of health codes. Acting as chair due to the absence of Chair Arne Jonynas, Vice Chair Lee Gustafson listed the alleged violations, which included lack of a working septic system, no source of potable water, accumulation of trash, burning of trash, trash in the nearby stream and on neighbors’ properties, and an exposed septic tank cover.

Town health officer Michael Randzio presented the board with documentation concerning the state of the property. Detective Adam Woodell of the Chester Police Department, as well a Chief Tom Williams, testified to having observed trash, human waste, hypodermic needles, and other violations on the property while executing search warrants related to other matters, with Williams telling the board that the property “looked like a junkyard.” Several neighboring property owners also came forth to note that they had observed or been affected by trash originating from the property entering Potash Brook.

When given the chance to speak, the owner of the property was not present. Town manager Julie Hance told the board that she had spoken with the owner earlier that day, and informed him of what would be required to bring the property into compliance if the health order were to be issued. Hance felt that she was understood, and that the conversation was productive. Ultimately, the board went into deliberative session concerning the matter at the end of the meeting, with no outcome announced publicly.

Hance then gave updates to the board on business from previous meetings, saying that the committee formed to discuss benefits for the Whiting Library staff would be meeting the next day (Thursday, Oct. 19). She also noted that Chester is “90 to 95%” complete with its flood recovery, saying that only larger-scale projects that require longer-term planning and execution remain. Chester has so far spent $1.1 million on flood recovery, with the majority of that money set to be reimbursed by FEMA and the State of Vermont.

Hance also sought approval from the board to use a municipal planning grant to hire a consultant to do a feasibility study implementation plan looking at the possibility of developing town land into housing. Specifically, Hance said this land is located “where the gravel pit and the water tank are,” as well as “some of the school land.” The land is entirely town owned, and easily accessible to town water and wastewater, Hance said, explaining that the newly-formed housing commission would be responsible for hiring and interfacing with the consultant to develop a plan for the land’s development. The board was supportive, and gave their approval to the plan.

The board had been set to continue their discussion of short-term rental (STR), but elected to keep the discussion brief, as Chair Jonynas was absent, and wanted to be included in the discussions. Town planner and zoning administrator Preston Bristow told the board that, of the 68 properties they had determined needed to register with the town as STRs, only 32 had responded, leaving 36 properties unregistered. Of those 36, 15 had not yet reached the 30-day deadline to respond. Explaining the process to the board, Bristow said, “For those that don’t respond in 30 days, we’ve sent out 21 second letters, which are a warning letter basically saying ‘you are in violation, we’re going to give you another 30 days to reply, but if you don’t you’ll get a notice of violation.’” Bristow also noted that “about a third” of the STRs in Chester are hosted, meaning that the property owner or a caretaker lives onsite at all times while guests are present.

Board member Heather Chase noted that she believed the joint meeting between the planning commission and selectboard to discuss the STR issue had been productive, and that she would like to “continue the dialogue.”

The Chester Selectboard meets the first and third Wednesday of every month, at the Chester Town Hall. Their next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m.