Chester Selectboard discusses COVID-19 impacts in latest meeting

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Selectboard meeting Wednesday, April 15 began with the second and final public informational meeting for the Chester town plan. There was a suggestion to include specific businesses by name as part of the Economic Development chapter. Board member Heather Chase and Board Chair Arne Jonynas agreed that those details helped to provide a historical “timepiece,” providing a snapshot of where the town is now. The plan will go back to the Chester Planning Commission for those minor changes, and the plan will be adopted at a future meeting.

According to Town Manager Julie Hance, the public safety building bids are going out now. With the current climate, she said it looks very positive for very competitive bids to come in on the project. The gravel pit project is on hold pending an Act 250 response, which is delayed due to COVID-19.

The board discussed possible changes for the uses of the Chester Development Fund, which is a revolving loan fund provided by the town, to assist local businesses. Currently the fund can be used only for capital improvements, not operating expenses, which is likely what many companies are looking for help with now. It also can’t be used as a “first position” meaning that a larger lending entity such as a bank would also be part of any approved project. The board discussed whether to change those parameters to help businesses during this challenging time.

In discussing the fund, Bob Flint of the Springfield Regional Development Corp presented to the board an overview of the national and state funding opportunities that are currently available and some other funding sources that may be forthcoming. Those current options are outlined on the SRDC website at www.springfielddevelopment.org.

After the lengthy discussion, which included many options and details that were still evolving, Jonynas said it was hard to make any decisions now. The board also discussed the difficulty in evaluating businesses to assess them for receiving funds. For now, the board agreed to save the fund for the purpose it was designed for.

With directive from the state, public works personnel are being forced to stay at home in response to COVID-19 concerns. Projects that are high safety risk including grading the roads will continue. Hance is working to get clearance from the state to continue with culvert projects so they don’t become emergencies. The Brookside Bridge project will move to 2021, since that grant has been extended.

The town is considering how they will make school tax payments since there is a possibility that tax revenues collected will be impacted due to the pandemic. Hance said that she is currently awaiting directive from the state but has been in discussion with the town attorney, auditor, and finance officials to discuss upcoming options. If necessary, Hance may negotiate with schools paying their portion monthly based on what the town collects and extend that an additional six months, looking to keep it within one billing cycle.

Chester’s year-end is the end of December and taxes are due in mid-September. As far as delinquent taxes, they can decide on when to assess penalties. Hance recommends that they do need to have a final due date for taxpayers and can waive penalties and interests on a case-by-case basis as necessary. Statutes may be amended from the state, so Hance is awaiting those changes.

The state has mandated that all towns chlorinate their water until the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Jeff Holden has confirmed they are adding a minimal amount for now and will contact the state May 15 to see when they can discontinue the process.

Jonynas made a point to express his appreciation for the community coming together during this time especially mentioning Free Range owner Jason Tostrup and Chris Meyers for their efforts in providing meals and their weekly fresh produce program. He also expressed his appreciation for Lisai’s and their continued operation.

Hance updated the board on a possible solar farm purchase. The town has until end of August in 2022 to make a decision to purchase. Cost will be based on an appraisal. The town would be responsible for management and maintenance. They will bring back to their agenda in November of 2021 for consideration.

The next Selectboard meeting is scheduled for May 6 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. A link to the meeting will be available on the town website.