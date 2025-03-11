Chester Rec 5/6 Basketball

CHESTER, Vt. – Pictured are the Chester Rec 5/6 boys and Chester Rec 5/6 girls basketball teams after winning their regular season championships in Ludlow.

The boys team finished the regular season 17-0, followed by a clean sweep of the Mountain Mayhem tournament that wrapped up in Londonderry, currently making them 22-0. The girls 5/6 also won their regular season championship and swept their bracket in the Mountain Mayhem tournament, finishing with a season record of 9-2.

A big congratulations to the players and coaches on an amazing season!

Photos by Otis Nelson.