Chester officials break ground on the Emergency Services Building

CHESTER, Vt. – A small group gathered at the future site of the Emergency Services Building in Chester Thursday, Aug. 13 for a ground-breaking ceremony to kick off the building project on Pleasant Street that is the culmination of years of planning and preparation in Chester. The 15,000-square-foot building will house the police and ambulance departments, including personnel and equipment.

Chester Selectboard member Lee Gustafson, who was also a key player on the Emergency Services Building Committee, delivered a short speech to a small audience that included several town employees including Town Manager Julie Hance, other Selectboard members, and construction team leaders.

Gustafson praised the many people involved with the project, which will result in a “beautiful and energy-efficient building that will be the center of the focus for safety and protection of our community for years.”

After his opening remarks, Gustafson, along with Hance, architect Kevin Racek, Russell construction team members, and several town employees, all lined up with silver shovels in hand, dug into the ground, and lifted a scoop of earth to mark the official groundbreaking.

Construction is expected to begin this week.