Chester moves forward with EMS building; approves tables on green

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Selectboard May 20 remote meeting looked at the latest Emergency Services building update as well as an extensive landscaping plan; approved the placing of five picnic tables on the village green; and considered cleanup efforts for the Jeffrey Barn.

Chester is moving forward with the Public Safety building. As explained by Town Manager Julie Hance, because the building was financed through a bond, the town needs to draw the money and make payments regardless of whether the work is done. Also, Hance made the point that this is a favorable bidding climate, with bids received showing a savings of approximately $20,000 to date.

Site work was awarded to Bazin Brothers and concrete work was awarded to Cretepavers. In addition to the $20,000 savings from the bids, Chester’s fill from the reservoir pit passed analysis for structural fill, which will result in an additional $50,000 savings.

An extensive landscaping plan for the Emergency Services building was presented by local landscape architect Scott Wunderle. The plans include detailed drawings, plant specifications and quantities, and soil prep and planting details. The timing of planting has yet to be determined but Wunderle suggested that soil depth and prep should be considered during building even if they want to delay the plantings themselves.

The board approved placing five six-foot picnic tables on the Chester green, a request received from Jason Tostrup and Scott Blair, owners of The Free Range and Southern Pie respectively. At the request of the board, they provided a detailed description of placement of the tables and assumed responsibility for cleaning, maintenance, and trash removal. According to Blair, they have received donations from area businesses already to pay for the picnic tables themselves. They are also providing several trashcans themselves. The tables will be placed 20 feet apart with signage that would post guidelines for proper social distancing and usage. Restroom access, however, would not be provided. The board agreed to approve the table placement on the green through Columbus Day.

Board member Heather Chase said that in future they might look at all of the town ordinances through the lens of a pandemic, saying there might be an avenue for citizens “to get out of their house, sit in our pretty town, and enjoy a meal,” and she’d be willing to look at it once the governor comes out with his directives.

Hance will also connect with town attorney Jim Carroll to discuss how other retail businesses might be able to expand into outside booths or through other creative ideas.

Chester Historical Society president Ron Patch presented ideas for cleaning up the Jeffrey Barn location to prevent further damage and erosion of the building, the stone ramp, and the silo. According to Patch, the barn was built in the late 1800s, but the site itself was a camping location for native peoples on their way to a yearly fishing run in Bellows Falls. The Chester Historical Society has arrowheads recovered from the location that date back approximately 8,000 years.

Patch suggested clearing trees and brush that have grown around the barn and silo and on the surface of the ramp. Some of that growth has forced the rocks in the ramp apart as well as damaged the silo. Roots have also gotten underneath the clapboards, which all need to be removed. He also suggested clearing a pile of old lumber from the area. The barnyard also needs to be mowed; something that board member Jeff Holden has done in the past.

The building is located on Route 103 South in Chester. Holden said he was definitely behind the idea, saying a maintained property could be a great “Welcome to Chester.”

In addition, Patch suggests covering a hole in the barn with something cut to the size of the opening and adding clapboards over it to try and match the existing barn. He also suggested upending a large flat stone and mounting an existing plaque for the barn on it.

Board member Lee Gustafson asked if they could use volunteer labor. Patch and Holden thought it might take two or three men a couple of days to do the bulk of the work.

Hance wanted to talk with the insurance company first and make sure there would be no liability for the town, since it is a town building.

The board also agreed to place three signs on the green to honor the Green Mountain High School graduates, a request from Principal Lauren Fierman.

According to Hance, a large economic development package going to Legislature for approval could result in additional loans and grants for area businesses. All these opportunities will be vetted through regional development corporations. Hance suggested any interested businesses reach out to Bob Flint of the Springfield Regional Development Corp who would be responsible for this region.

Green Up Day Vermont is scheduled for May 30. A dumpster for Green Up Day will be available for use at the Chester Town Garage from May 22 through June 6. Bags are available at the Town Hall, Chester Hardware, and the Whiting Library. The town recommends use of gloves, masks, and protective gear and observing all COVID-19 guidelines.

The next Chester Selectboard meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.