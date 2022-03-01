Chester Horse Show

Here’s a July 1937 newspaper clipping regarding the horse show at Buttonwood Farm:

With approximately 4500 persons in attendance throughout the day and evening, the Chester American Legion Horse Show, which was held all day Monday, took on the appearance of a miniature World’s Fair, according to Paul Adams, who was in charge of the arrangements. The number of tickets sold indicated that 2500 were present during the day and 2000 at night.

The event started out to be purely a horse show but the great number of farm folk who were expected to attend decided the program committee to include other events that would be of interest. So a draft horse class of 11 pairs was entered and judged for ability to do farm work. The prizes for this class were divided as follows: teamster control won by Alfred Chickering of Westmoreland for form; W.H. Bowler of Chester, best pair under 3000 pounds and second in the free-for-all weight pull; first in the free-for-all was Mr. Goodrich of Winchester, N.H.

Eleven pairs of oxen from several distant points added to the entertainment, as did exhibits of auto trailers, electric wire fencing, and a track meet under the supervision of Harold Potter. A cup was awarded in this event.

Many horses entered

In the horse show there were 45 entries representing the riding clubs of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, with 25 members of the Montpelier club present to lend their assistance. The judges for the event were Mr. and Mrs. P.R. Burrows, Newmarket, N.H., Judge Dean Davis, Barre, Vt., and Mr. Caswell of Indiana. Mr. Caswell had with him a registered Arabian stallion, which he keeps at the Upwey Farms in South Woodstock. The animal drew a lot of praise for the many tricks he performed at the command of his master. He was equipped with complete Arabian regalia.

Throughout the day, 20 dogs were engaged in a raccoon drag, which was completed in eight heats. A display of fireworks in the evening drew 1500 cars.

The events in the horseshow included a pony class for children, an open jumping contest at three and one-half feet, an egg and spoon race in which the riders carried an egg in a spoon, which entertained the audience with its comedy; at 1 p.m., a cavalcade of all animals entered in the show took place around the ring and the people had a good opportunity to observe the many entrants.

Following this there was a class for horses under 15-2 hands, hoop-spearing contest, and a handy-hunter class for jumpers.

Then came the class for horses over 15-2 hands, a parent-child class, and a saddle-pair class. An outside hunt of 3-4 mile over nearby hills was held in full view of the grandstand so that all were able to see the handling of the event.

The crowd was further entertained by a musical chair contest in which the contestants rode to the time of music and when the music stopped they had to dismount and find a chair. There was one less than the number of riders and this proved very amusing.

Pair jumping, a knockdown-and-out jumping contest at three feet nine inches, a road hack trial, and a balloon race completed the program. A credible showing was also made by the team of horses from the Rockingham Town Farm.

From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the band of Claremont, N.H. Veterans of Foreign Wars entertained with a concert.

23 Ride to Grafton

On Sunday morning, a group of 23 left Chester by horse and went over the old Grafton Stage road through Houghtonville to the Grafton State Park where they were served with steak dinners. Five others joined the party for the trip back, which was made through Grafton and Chester Hill to Chester. Among those to make the trip were Mr. and Mrs. Reginald Switzer and Town Manager Morton Downing and family of Bellows Falls, and Sheppard Raymond of Greenfield, Mass., and Frank Adams of Boston, who brought their horses in special two-wheel trailers. From Bellows Falls also were Mr. and Mrs. Albert Spencer and son.

All of those connected with the trip or horseshow were enthusiastic in their praise of the way Paul Adams handled the arrangements and hopes were expressed that more interest would be shown locally in horses and riding.

Someone dropped me off a large bag of cat food with a note: “Please feed the cat. They are all God’s creatures. It is a very hard life for feral cats. Thanks.”

This week’s old saying is from Shirley Harlow: “Read the bible and vote republican.”