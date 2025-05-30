Chester hears school board controversy, policing policy

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Selectboard held their second May meeting on Wednesday, May 23, beginning by hearing several comments from citizens pertaining to the events of the previous meeting on May 7.

At that meeting, the selectboard had been presented with two candidates to fill a vacancy on the Green Mountain Unified School District Board. One of the candidates, John Keller, had recently pled guilty to domestic assault. The board as a whole declined to recommend a candidate at the meeting, and only Vice Chair Arne Jonynas openly expressed disapproval of Keller.

Chester resident Steve Dock rose to tell the board that their “nondecision” on the matter had been perceived by “many in the community” as “moral cowardice.” “If some of you were thinking that this nondecision would have…avoided divisiveness,” Dock told the board, “it did the opposite.” Dock urged the board to unanimously recommend Patricia Benelli, the other of the two candidates, to the school board.

Resident Marilyn Mahusky also spoke on the issue, reading from a letter she had submitted earlier to the selectboard. Citing statute, Mahusky insisted that the school board is required to select a candidate, and that the selectboard should not allow a special election to fill the vacant seat as requested by the school board.

“We urge you to take no action in response to the Green Mountain Unified School District’s request,” Mahusky read from the letter. The letter further stated that, “As members of this community…we find it disturbing that our elected representatives lack the courage to stand against domestic violence.”

Only one board member, Tim Roper, chose to respond directly to these concerns, reading from his own prepared letter. Roper insisted that the selectboard is not required to make a candidate recommendation, and thereby did not abdicate any responsibility. He further claimed that, at the May 7 meeting, he was unaware of Keller’s guilty plea, believing that there was only an “allegation,” and that he felt passing judgment based on an allegation is “simply unjust.”

“Now that I know the outcome of Mr. Keller’s court case,” Roper continued, “I unequivocally endorse Patricia Benelli.” Finally, Roper said he believed that accusations of cowardice are “uncalled for, inaccurate, and seemingly made out of emotional frustration.” He encouraged residents to contact him privately if they wish to discuss the matter further.

Moving to another topic, Andover resident Mitchell Conley spoke to the board concerning Class 4 roads and the town’s potential Class 4 road policy, describing himself as a “frequent user of Class 4 roads.” Conley felt that, while the board often hears from landowners frustrated by inappropriate use of Class 4 roads, it is important that they hear from responsible users of those roads. Conley went on to advocate for Class 4 road access, explaining that in his opinion, most users of the roads were responsible people who did not bother anyone or cause damage. He also pointed out that Class 4 roads are useful in emergency situations, such as a brush fire or an injured hiker. “If those roads were not continuously traveled,” Conley said, “they would look like…trails,” and would therefore become impassable except on foot.

Next, the board reviewed their Fire Department Reimbursement Policy, with Board Chair Lee Gustafson questioning whether the policy allowed the town to bill residents for fires at their homes. Town manager Julie Hance replied in the affirmative, and gave the example of someone who has been repeatedly warned about unauthorized burns or burning items such as couches, who ignores those warnings and starts a brush fire. While several board members agreed that, in such cases, the town should be subject to restitution to avoid squandering taxpayer money on repeated negligent behavior, Gustafson wanted to see language included to ensure that the town cannot bill residents for house fires which happen through no fault of their own.

Police Chief Thomas Williams then rose to speak to the board about the town’s Fair and Impartial Policing Policy, primarily in response to a question from Jonynas about the Chester department’s interactions with federal authorities. Williams told the board that the Chester Police Department does not enforce “administrative warrants,” which are used by federal agencies such as ICE to enforce immigration laws. “Not having [a] green card, not having permission to be here, coming across the border illegally, we don’t enforce that,” Williams said.

Williams also said that federal authorities do not have to notify local departments of their presence in town, describing any such notification as “more of a courtesy,” though he said he had not seen any ICE agents in town recently. He also explained that he and his officers cannot legally withhold information from federal agencies, but that, “We don’t have to volunteer it, and we’re not supposed to volunteer it.”

Jonynas also asked if federal agents would normally be uniformed, which Williams said was generally not the case unless they were conducting a raid, in which case they would typically be wearing “raid jackets” with their agency clearly marked on them.

The Chester Selectboard will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, June 4, at 6:30 p.m., at the Chester Town Hall and via Zoom.