Chambers leaves Springfield for Cavendish Town Manager position

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The big news out of the Monday, May 8 Springfield Selectboard meeting was announced by Town Manager Jeff Mobus. “Rick Chambers, Superintendent of Water and Wastewater, has given his notice as of last week,” Mobus reported. “Rick has done wonderful work for the town for 25 years and will be greatly missed. I couldn’t say anything previously, but as of six o’clock tonight, Cavendish announced he will be their new Town Manager. So, it’s a great opportunity for Rick. Of course, we wish him well, but it’s a loss for us.”

Edgar May Health and Recreation Center was granted a permit for Springfield’s annual Dam Run, on June 11. Town Manager Jeff Mobus stated that for at least the last fifteen years the event was held in May, but lately the month of May had become “so crowded” the Dam Run organizers decided to move the event date. The run will be from 8-11 a.m.

Board member Michael Martin questioned the lack of emergency shelter information within the 2023 Local Emergency Management Plan. Martin said there had been some discussion about utilizing the school as a shelter in case of emergency, but the plan contained no school contact information or after-hours phone numbers. “It’s important that we have that kind of information in our plan,” Martin expressed, “and I’d like to see what we can do about that, to get the information in.”

Fire Chief Paul Stagner said once he had received “the official okay from the school,” he would update the plan.

Regarding 25 Union Street, Mobus recommended the board accept a counteroffer for the sale of the property from Big Sky Properties, after the company agreed to meet the town’s conditions regarding asbestos removal. Previously, the board had approved the sale in the amount of $10,000, and Big Sky Properties countered with $2,500 after learning of the extensive work required, and how much it would cost. The board approved without further discussion.

The board moved to acknowledge acceptance of the property at 31 Pearl Street, one of three buildings the board had ordered to be demolished. The ultimate goal, Mobus stated, as part of the board’s urban renewal effort, would be to remove all asbestos, and turn the fire damaged, old home into usable housing again.

Stagner added, “This is a significantly damaged piece of property, and this is a great opportunity for the town to determine what’s going to happen next.”

A streetlight on Main Street near Claremont Savings Bank, which had been hit by a car and destroyed in January, will cost the town $11,330 to repair, Mobus reported, saying they were reaching out to demand payment from the uninsured driver. Mobus said the town may need to take legal action to recoup the cost for the project, expected to take 12-16 weeks.

Morris said, “My feeling is if this is someone who has no insurance, they probably have no resources either.” Morris then asked if the light had to be replaced.

“No,” Mobus replied, “not necessarily. It does serve a function; there is a corner, and in the dark it is a little bit hazardous. But potentially we might not need to replace it.”

Mobus suggested they could take time to explore other options and push the discussion back to July. “I know you don’t like to table things,” he said to Morris. The board agreed to put the issue on the future agenda list.

Mobus spoke about the town focus groups that begin this week, the purpose being a concentrated discussion on the challenges facing the Springfield community, such as drug overdoses, neighborhood development issues, and finding the resources to address these matters. Mobus said they were looking at a multi-faceted, overarching approach to move Springfield forward, based on a plan developed in Bennington that had seen some success. He said Springfield currently has a skeleton of a plan and needed to flesh it out. This time, Mobus stated, there would be more involvement from state leaders. The findings of the groups will be presented at a summit meeting scheduled for June 12.

Mobus told the board VTrans had been invited to the next board meeting on May 22, and would be in attendance to discuss upgrades being proposed for the Toonerville Trail. “[These proposals] will have a significant impact on the attractiveness and safety of the trail,” Mobus expressed. “We’ll have a chance to really discuss what the options are.” Of particular concern was the exit lane, and the impact on pedestrians and bikes going across the intersection.

Some reminders for residents that fourth quarter taxes are due on May 15, May 19 will officially be known as “We Belong Day” in Springfield, and there will be a strategic planning session Monday, May 5, at 6 p.m.