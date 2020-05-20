CCCA sponsors local guided bird walk

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association was able to combine social distancing guidelines and a love of nature in a recent sponsored bird walk, hosted by Marianne and Michael Walsh of the Ascutney Mountain Audubon Society.

A group of seven, donned with masks and binoculars, hiked along on a local vast trail Saturday morning, May 16, as the hosts pointed out approximately 36 species of birds, listened to birdsong, and spoke about habitat.

A yearly event for the CCCA, President Robin Timko was pleased that, even in the midst of a pandemic, the group was able to adapt for a safe outing and connect with the local bird population. “The birds are such an important harbinger to know what’s happening in our environment,” she said.

For more information on the CCCA, visit www.cavendishccca.org.