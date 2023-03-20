Cavendish Town Manager McNamara resigns, Planning Commission gains three members

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Selectboard Chair Robert Glidden convened the Monday, March 13 meeting, and Town Manager Brendan McNamara requested, “I have two things to add to the agenda. First, we will ask the selectboard to consider the resignation of the town manager.”

“I informed the board in an executive session prior to this meeting that I submitted my resignation. I am moving on, with a lot of mixed emotions. I have accepted the town manager position in Ludlow. Obviously [Cavendish] is a town that’s very close to me, being born and raised here. And I was given the opportunity to work here for six-plus years. I’m not going to drag on about this, and I’ll be here for a little while, but it goes without saying that the board, and everyone who participates – it’s really a community effort in this town. Thanks for the support over the years.” April 3 will be McNamara’s last day.

McNamara took eveyone through a list of town positions that needed to be filled by appointment saying, “We will need a motion on each one, then a second, then we’ll vote to approve.”

Robert Glidden will remain chair of the selectboard, with Mike Ripley in place as vice chair. Selectboard member George Timko nominated himself to fill the open spot for selectboard clerk, with all voting in favor. The town agreed to keep the selectboard meeting schedule the same, on the second Monday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m., and named the Vermont Journal as the official paper of record for the town.

All voted in favor of a request from Margo Caulfield to approve the use of the two town greens for the annual town-wide tag sale, scheduled for Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Former Cavendish resident Reese Brown was in attendance to further his efforts to lift the non-occupancy restrictions on the Academy Building to allow for a new owner to occupy the residence. Brown requested that he be allowed to list the building as potentially multi-use, both residential and commercial. The board agreed that once Brown had a prospective buyer, they, along with Brown’s attorney, would draft a deed to be reviewed by the Selectboard and the town legal counsel. All parties stated they will work together to facilitate the sale of the historic building.

Executive Director Jason Rasmussen and Martha Harrison from the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission (MARC) were at Monday night’s meeting to present their review of the Cavendish Town Plan and discuss what the town’s upcoming needs and concerns might be. Harrison said, regarding statutory requirements the plan “pretty much meets all the requirements,” but she pointed out that a lot of the data was out of date, some going back as far as 2011-12, which needs updating.

Harrison mentioned there were some mini-grants via the Energy Resilience Program that were available and could be used toward internet upgrades, weatherization, and more. She added that the town will be allowed to utilize a large grant of up to $500,000 toward energy efficiency upgrades to one of its municipal buildings. In order to meet the grant’s requirements, the building must already have high speed internet, or at least a plan in place to acquire that, and the building must be ADA accessible prior to receiving grant funds. “Just both things to keep in mind,” Harrison stated. They discussed working together with neighboring towns to share services, such as assessors or zoning administrators.

“We are fortunate to have had three individuals come forward to be appointed to the planning commission,” McNamara reported. Noah Schmidt, Shirley Clark, and Jeff Strange will join Tim Calabrese, Bruce McEnaney, and Miguel Seville to fill out the planning commission.

“Thank you all, it’s a tremendous help,” McNamara expressed. “Welcome aboard! The commission will remain at seven in order to have a quorum, and if anyone wants to be the seventh, come on down!”

Other agenda items reviewed were the certification of highway miles (no changes from last year), a request from Singleton’s market for a tobacco license, and a special events permit for Outer Limits Brewery to serve alcohol at Smokin’ Bowls Headquarters, which has not obtained its liquor license yet.

McNamara said the March 6 town meeting and March 7 voting were well attended. “It was nice to see people back in person,” McNamara remarked. He thanked everyone who helped out, specifically Diane McNamara and Jen Leak who “ran the election,” and welcomed new member Shannon Devereux to the Selectboard.

The Cavendish Selectboard will convene next on Monday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m.